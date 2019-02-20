Lamar Odom ‘Desperately Wants To Take Care Of’ Khloe Kardashian After Her Split With Tristan

Lamar Odom to the rescue! HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband is ‘thinking about calling her’ after hearing about Tristan cheating on her again.

“Lamar [Odom] misses Khloe [Kardashian] and still loves her. His heart goes out to her right now,” a source close to the former NBA player tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, following the news that Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, reportedly cheated with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods, 21. “He hates to see her treated this way. He only wants her to be happy. Lamar won’t say it to Khloe, but part of him still considers her to be his soulmate and even wonders if they could try to make it work one more time. He is thinking about her and desperately wants to take care of her. He’s picked up the phone 100 times thinking about calling her and he’s put the word out through friends that he’s there for her whenever and wherever she needs.”

Wow — that’s powerful stuff right there. Especially considering that Lamar, 39, told Wendy Williams in June 2017 that he didn’t feel he and Khloe, 34, should ever get back together again. When Wendy asked what he’d do if Khloe came back into his life, he said, “No”, meaning he would not aim for a reconciliation with his ex-wife. “I say that with no offense to her. It’d be the best for both of us if we keep our distance,” he told the talk show host. It sounds like Lamar’s feelings must have changed since then. But can you blame him? He obviously hates to see Khloe getting her heart broken so many times by the same man.

As we previously shared with you, TMZ reported on Feb. 19 that Tristan was seen packing on some hot PDA with Jordyn at a house party in LA on Sunday evening, Feb. 17. He tweeted that it was “fake news” before deleting the message, but Kim Kardashian, 38, has since unfollowed him and Jordyn on Instagram, so it seems like the family is all but confirming this to be true. We’d hate to be Khloe right now, but at least she has Lamar if she needs someone’s shoulder to cry on. They were married in Sept. 2009 and their divorce was finalized in Dec. 2016.