Kylie Jenner Torn Over What To Do About Jordyn Woods Friendship After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner has NO idea what to do about her friendship with Jordyn Woods after the model allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashian family has been rocked by the reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, but of course, Kylie Jenner was blindsided more than anyone. Kylie reportedly didn’t believe the rumors at first, but did some digging into the situation and was faced with what’s apparently the cold hard truth, according to TMZ. The site reports that Kylie contacted other people who were at the party where Jordyn and Tristan allegedly hooked up, and they confirmed to her that the shocking rumors were true.

Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends for as long as anyone can remember, and Jordyn has even lived with the reality star at times over the years! The two are practically inseparable, and after hearing the allegations about Tristan and Jordyn, Kylie just “doesn’t know what to do” about the future of their friendship, according to TMZ’s report. Meanwhile, Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan after hearing that he and Jordan were allegedly “all over each other” at a house party in L.A. on Feb. 17. News of the scandal and breakup broke via TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked on Feb. 19.

Of course, this is not the first time Tristan has been publicly caught cheating on Khloe. In April 2018, just days before the birth of Khloe and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson, the basketball star was seen kissing another woman on video. It took several months, but the pair worked through the issues and stayed together, but now it appears that Tristan has betrayed Khloe’s trust once again.

The Kardashian family has yet to publicly say anything about this latest scandal. However, Khloe did comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram video about the situation with a series of ‘shouting’ emojis, which many fans took as her way of confirming that the rumors are true. Meanwhile, Khloe’s BFF, Malika Haqq, commented “these h**s ain’t loyal” on a post about Jordyn, adding more fuel to the speculation that these allegations are legit.