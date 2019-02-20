Kim Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods After Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian has taken the first KarJenner family step in making public the ire they have towards Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on sister Khloe with Jordyn Woods. She unfollowed them on social media!

Kim Kardashian is leading the KarJenner family disgust towards sister Khloe‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods. The 38-year-old unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram on Feb. 20, just one day after the news broke that the NBA star and the close KarJenner family friend were allegedly all over each other at a LA house party on Feb. 17. Tristan is the father of Khloe’s 10-month-old daughter True Thompson and she has reportedly dumped him over the betrayal. Kim — who has 127 million IG followers — now only follows 120 people with Jordyn and Tristan being dead to her now.

Both Hollywood Unlocked and TMZ reported on Feb. 19 that eyewitnesses saw Jordyn and Tristan fooling around at a private house party, despite Khloe being at home with Tristan’s baby daughter not far away in Calabasas. After Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO Jason Lee took to Instagram to detail their eyewitness account of the alleged hookup, Khloe, 34, actually commented on the video by leaving a series of emojis with a talking head emoji. Her bestie Malika Haqq also commented “STRONG FACTS” while Koko’s other pal Larsen Pippen wrote “Amen.” Jason made it clear in his video post that Khloe was not to be blamed or trolled for Tristan’s behavior and that it was all on him.

Malika took things a step further by commenting on a meme about how Kylie needs to toss Jordyn to the curb for her betrayal to the KarJenners. The 21-year-old is so close to Kylie also 21, that she lives in the guest house on her property. The meme showed Kylie’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, waving her hands in a “bye, felicia” manner, and wrote, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her sh*t and get out of Kylie’s house like.” Malika, 35, wrote in the comments. These hoes ain’t loyal,” stealing a line from Chris Brown’s 2014 track “Loyal.”

On Feb. 20, DailyMail TV. reported that Tristan was acting like a single man in the days prior to his alleged hookup with Jordyn. The site claimed that he attended a private house party thrown by his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jordan Clarkson at a rented LA mansion on Valentine’s Day instead of spending it with Khloe. “He was flirting and exchanging numbers with girls who came up to him,” Daily Mail’s eyewitness revealed. “He certainly didn’t look like he was with Khloe anymore. He was dancing, flirting, touching, grabbing butts…that kind of thing.”