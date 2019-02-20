Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweet Calling Tristan Thompson A ‘Sick Man’ For Cheating With Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian is throwing some epic shade towards baby daddy Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s now likely ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. She liked a tweet calling him ‘sick.’

While Khloe Kardashian hasn’t come out with a proper statement regarding the reports that baby daddy Tristan Thompson stepped out on her with Kylie Jenner‘s close friend Jordyn Woods, she’s letting her fans do the talking for her. The 34-year-old mother of one liked a tweet from a woman that read “Don’t let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love,” a Twitter user named Miss Yolie49 wrote on Feb. 19, the day that the cheating scandal broke and Khloe.

The reality star doesn’t dole out likes very often, with only 223 in her Twitter history so this is a pretty big sign that she’s done with both Tristan and Jordyn. It’s definitely the biggest reveal that she’s feeling beyond betrayed right now, both by the father of her 10-month-old daughter True Thompson but by Jordyn as well! She and Kylie are so close they’re like sisters — although not anymore after the cheating scandal — and the 21-year-old was like family to the Kar-Jenners. Khloe even left a sweet comment on one of her Instagram posts just hours before Jordyn allegedly hooked up with Tristan. For her to get with Khloe’s man is just mind-boggling.

Also on Feb. 19, Khloe liked a second tweet where she wanted her fans to know that they mean everything to her in this trying time of heartbreak and betrayal. It read “I spoke to Khloé on IG DM and she wanted me to let you all know that she loves us all and that she can’t ‘thank God enough for each and every one of [us].’ I notified her that I’m here to pass this message along.”

@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love. — JY (@MISS_YOLIE49) February 19, 2019

I spoke to Khloé on IG DM and she wanted me to let you all know that she loves us all and that she can’t “thank God enough for each and everyone of [us]”. I notified her that I’m here to pass this message along ✊🏼 — Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) February 20, 2019

That same day, Khloe responded to an Instagram post via Hollywood Unlocked, who along with TMZ broke the cheating story. Their CEO Jason Lee detailed what one of their writers saw at a house party, saying that Tristan had everyone’s cell phones taken away but still let Jordyn get on his lap and fool around in full view of other guests. Jason also said that Khloe was in no way at fault as to what the two of them did behind her back. The Good American Jeans founder left a series of “talking head” emojis in the comments, which the site took to be confirmation that their reporting was true. “#KhloeKardashian confirms our story. We got you Khloe!” they wrote in another post showing her comment. Even Koko’s bestie Malika Haqq commented on the original post by writing “STRONG FACTS.” Khloe has reportedly dumped Tristan for good over his latest betrayal.