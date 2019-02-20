Khloe Kardashian ‘Hurt & Disappointed’ Over Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods’ PDA

Khloe Kardashian is ‘so done’ with Tristan Thompson after learning he cheated on her — AGAIN — with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. There’s no going back from this, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Don’t hold your breath for another reunion between Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Following this week’s new cheating scandal, in which Tristan was accused of engaging in some hot PDA with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party on Sunday, Feb. 17, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe is “so done” with the NBA player. “[The PDA] happened and Khloe is very hurt and disappointed by the situation. She’s been through enough with Tristan — even before the baby was born. Khloé is the one sister that will turn so many blind eyes in hopes it will all work out, but she’s so done after this,” our source close to Khloe shares.

Meanwhile, another source close to the situation tells us, “Khloe is both heartbroken and furious over Tristan’s behavior. Khloe felt she had tried everything to save her relationship to Tristan. Khloe wanted so badly to be a family unit, but felt Tristan hasn’t been involved in True’s life nearly as much as she has hoped. Khloe’s goal was to give it until True’s upcoming first birthday, but ultimately, she couldn’t do it.” And we can’t say we blame her! Khloe gave Tristan a second chance, when fans didn’t believe he deserved one. And then he went ahead and hooked up with Jordyn? No wonder Khloe’s “furious”.

And she’s not the only one. Khloe’s family also seems to be upset, as Kim unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram today, Feb. 20. And just last night, hours after the news had broke, Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq laid into Jordyn by calling her a “hoe” and saying she “ain’t loyal”. We’re not exactly sure how the family can recover from this, but we’re hearing that Jordyn has already started moving out of Kylie’s Hidden Hills home, so that doesn’t bode well for their years-long friendship.

This also comes 10 months after Tristan’s first cheating scandal in April 2018, when he was caught hooking up with a number of women on camera, as well as entering a hotel with female companion. Khloe gave him another chance after that, but now, too much damage has been done.

Khloe has yet to released an official statement, but HollywoodLife has reached out to her reps with no immediate response.