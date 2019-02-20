Khloe Kardashian Puts On Brave Face & ‘Seems Fine’ At 1st Public Event Since Tristan Split — See Pics

Khloe Kardashian isn’t holing up at home after a very publicized breakup and alleged betrayal by a family friend! She glammed up for the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles headquarters.

No tears here. Khloe Kardashian, 34, was fresh faced as she stepped out for the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles office on Melrose Avenue on Feb. 20, just one day after multiple reports surfaced that rocked the KarJenner family. Tristan Thompson, 27, was accused of making out and engaging in PDA with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party on Feb. 17! Khloe didn’t wear her heartbreak on her face, however, as she even smiled at her first public event since the shocking reports circulated. The Good American co-founder didn’t slack in her outfit, either, as she looked like a vixen in skintight leather leggings, a cropped PrettyLittleThing sweater and pointed heels.

“She seems fine,” a source at the PrettyLittleThing event EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, and noted that Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq, 35, arrived with her. Malika has been Khloe’s rock amid this alleged scandal, as she wrote “These hoes ain’t loyal” underneath a meme mocking Jordyn, and commented “STRONG FACTS” when Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO, Jason Lee, claimed in a video that his writer witnessed Jordyn and Tristan “messing around” at the party.

Khloe also mingled with model Ashley Graham at the e-commerce store’s party, and they shared the honor of cutting the grand opening ribbon with a giant pair of pink scissors — see the cute moment below! While Khloe’s being a social butterfly, she’s still hurting on the inside, obviously. “[The PDA] happened and Khloe is very hurt and disappointed by the situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who said that Khloe’s “so done” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “She’s been through enough with Tristan — even before the baby was born. Khloé is the one sister that will turn so many blind eyes in hopes it will all work out, but she’s so done after this.” Tristan was wrapped up in another alleged cheating scandal in April 2018, when video footage was released of him hooking up with two women in a hookah lounge.

Khloe’s anger is not just directed at Tristan, as she has unfollowed both him and Jordyn. “She’s shocked Jordyn would do this,” a source told E! News. “Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”