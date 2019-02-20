Excl Details
Khloe Kardashian Puts On Brave Face & ‘Seems Fine’ At 1st Public Event Since Tristan Split — See Pics

Shutterstock
Khloe KardashianPrettyLittleThing office opening party, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2019
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick meet up for some shopping at Sap and Honey baby store in Sherman Oaks as they film a scene for KUWTK.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian displays her icy platinum blonde hair and Gucci fanny pack while filming for KUWTK at a local Art Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 5 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian isn’t holing up at home after a very publicized breakup and alleged betrayal by a family friend! She glammed up for the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles headquarters.

No tears here. Khloe Kardashian, 34, was fresh faced as she stepped out for the opening of PrettyLittleThing’s Los Angeles office on Melrose Avenue on Feb. 20, just one day after multiple reports surfaced that rocked the KarJenner family. Tristan Thompson, 27, was accused of making out and engaging in PDA with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party on Feb. 17! Khloe didn’t wear her heartbreak on her face, however, as she even smiled at her first public event since the shocking reports circulated. The Good American co-founder didn’t slack in her outfit, either, as she looked like a vixen in skintight leather leggings, a cropped PrettyLittleThing sweater and pointed heels.

“She seems fine,” a source at the PrettyLittleThing event EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, and noted that Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq, 35, arrived with her. Malika has been Khloe’s rock amid this alleged scandal, as she wrote “These hoes ain’t loyal” underneath a meme mocking Jordyn, and commented “STRONG FACTS” when Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO, Jason Lee, claimed in a video that his writer witnessed Jordyn and Tristan “messing around” at the party.

Khloe also mingled with model Ashley Graham at the e-commerce store’s party, and they shared the honor of cutting the grand opening ribbon with a giant pair of pink scissors — see the cute moment below! While Khloe’s being a social butterfly, she’s still hurting on the inside, obviously. “[The PDA] happened and Khloe is very hurt and disappointed by the situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who said that Khloe’s “so done” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. “She’s been through enough with Tristan — even before the baby was born. Khloé is the one sister that will turn so many blind eyes in hopes it will all work out, but she’s so done after this.” Tristan was wrapped up in another alleged cheating scandal in April 2018, when video footage was released of him hooking up with two women in a hookah lounge.

Khloe Kardashian smiles at her first public event since reports surfaced of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ alleged cheating scandal.
Ashley Graham, Khloe KardashianPrettyLittleThing office opening party, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2019
Khloe Kardashian and Ashley Graham cut the ribbon during the grand opening of PrettyLittleThing’s new office in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

Khloe’s anger is not just directed at Tristan, as she has unfollowed both him and Jordyn. “She’s shocked Jordyn would do this,” a source told E! News. “Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”