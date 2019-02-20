Kailyn Lowry Predicts Her Feud With Jenelle Evans Will ‘Never End’: There’s Always A ‘New Slam’

Kailyn Lowry dished on why her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, ‘Coffee Convos’, has caused more drama than ever in her ongoing rivalry with ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star, Jenelle Evans!

Teen Mom 2 fans have seen Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Jenelle Evans‘, 27, feud play out on their hit MTV reality show, and on social media for the past several years. The ladies recently made headlines once again after Jenelle took to Instagram live on Jan. 19 with her mom, Barbara, who said, “F**k Kail, I’ll kill her,” before laughing it off. And although Jenelle insisted her mom was just joking, we reported earlier that Kailyn was “not filming until something is done.” Now HollywoodLife sat down with Kailyn, and her “Coffee Convos” podcast co-star, Lindsie Chrisley, who EXCLUSIVELY dished on why they believed Jenelle’s behavior “has been the worst” since the ladies started their podcast over a year ago.

“I want to say Jenelle has been the worst since we started the podcast,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum explained of Kailyn’s ongoing rivalry with Jenelle. The “Pride Over Pity” author agreed, “Yeah, for sure.” Lindsie, the daughter of reality star, Todd Chrisley, continued, “So every week, it’s like a new slam and I don’t even know her or David Eason, but I blocked them on social media.” We asked Kailyn why she believed her warfare with Jenelle seemed relentless, particularly since she launched her podcast with Lindsie, where they discuss all things Teen Mom, hot topics, and “motherhood, friendship, television, family, and life in the public eye,” according to their site. “I think because things happen in real time, and then we recap it on the podcast, and so [Jenelle and David] constantly think that we’re always talking about them,” Kailyn explained. “And then it seems like the feud never ends.”

Kailyn did tell us that she recently continued filming Teen Mom 2 after taking a break for a few weeks following the incident with Barb. Kailyn also tweeted on Jan. 2 that she was afraid to film because of Jenelle’s husband, David. After The Ashley’s Reality Roundup tweeted, “#TeenMom2 crew members are refusing to work on Jenelle Evans’ shoots because they’re afraid of her husband #David Eason !” Kailyn responded, “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons.” Jenelle added fuel to the fire (literally!) even more so when Kailyn sent her a promotional package of her new Pothead Haircare line. Jenelle shared an Instagram video on Dec. 21 as she poured gasoline all over the products and lit them on fire, saying into the camera, “Hey Kail, this is to your peace offering.”