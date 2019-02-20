H.E.R. & Jess Glynne Make A Statement At 2019 BRIT Awards With Empowering Performance Of ‘Thursday’

Wow, talk about a dream duo! H.E.R. & Jess Glynne linked up at at the 2019 BRIT Awards to deliver a flawless performance of ‘Thursday,’ & did so completely makeup free!

Everything made sense when Jess Glynne put hit-maker H.E.R. on her soulful track, “Thursday,” and now we’re seeing even more from the dynamic duo! Both musicians hit the stage together at the 2019 BRIT Awards, and their joint performance was pure music perfection! The two ladies complimented each other flawlessly as they belted out “Thursday” on the awards show stage. Jess started off the performance by literally taking a makeup wipe to her face as she sang her well-known hit. Dozens of ladies clad in white sat directly behind her, and quickly ditched their makeup as well. Soon, H.E.R. joined in on the moving performance, and the underlying message of “Thursday” proved to be equally as beautiful as both ladies’ voices! Inner beauty for the win!

These two aren’t the only musicians to keep eyes on at the annual awards show. They join a a star-studded list of fellow performers including Pink, Little Mix, George Ezra, Jorja Smith, and The 1975! Plus, Calvin Harris will team up with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man for a joint performance. Oh, and performing isn’t the only reason Jess stopped by the awards show. She received multiple nominations this year! The singer is up for Best British Solo Female Artist and Best British Single.

Unlike her collaborator who hails from the U.K., H.E.R. planted her music roots in California. However, it’s an unlikely scene to see her not present at all of the hottest awards shows this season. The R&B songstress is having a major moment, especially after dazzling the 2019 Grammys stage on Feb. 10. Clearly, she’s on a roll!

Love your performance @JessGlynne #BRITS2019 Your a delight to watch live and i have had the pleasure to watch you on your tour. pic.twitter.com/6xKibZ3T7d — Jason🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@jjdx22) February 20, 2019

Watch H.E.R. and Jess link up for an astounding BRIT Awards performance above! These ladies slay the solo game, but together they’re unstoppable!