Halle Berry, 52, Is Glowing In Strapless Gold Gown For Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild Awards were lit up when Halle Berry hit the stage on Feb. 19 — she looked BEYOND gorgeous in her gold gown! Check out her look here.

Halle Berry, 52, seriously DOES NOT AGE! The gorgeous actress appeared at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 19, and she was positively glowing when she took the stage to present an award at the event. Halle wore a gold-embellished Sebastian Gunawan dress, with a strapless neckline and flared skirt. The ensemble went absolutely perfectly with Halle’s glowing skin, and her toned arms were on full display as she gripped a trophy and walked across the stage. The gold dress hugged Halle’s figure to perfection, and she showed off her tanned calves in the look.

To complete her look, Halley pulled her hair back into an updo with curls cascading down the front of her face. The middle part shaped her face gorgeously, and Halle wore gold eyeshadow and a nude lip for a fairly subtle beauty look. Plus, can we talk about those EPIC shoes?! Halle wore sky-high, gold, open-toed Brian Atwood heels, which went perfectly with the dress. Halle seriously has us in awe with SO many of her amazing looks, and this one is definitely up there with one of her best.

Halle presented the Career Achievement Award to Ruth E. Carter at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Ruth worked on the costumes for Black Panther, and Halle was joined by one of the movie’s stars, Danai Gurira, to give Ruth her honor.

Halle worked with Ruth on her first-ever film,Jungle Fever, and joked about her role during her CDGA presentation. “I did play Viv the crack h*,” she said. “[The costume was] a nasty a** brass and a mini skirt. But that costume…helped me to be the best crack h* that I could be!”