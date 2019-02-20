Farrah Abraham Shades Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson PDA: It’s ‘Incestual’ & I’m ‘Not Cool With It’

Farrah Abraham is chiming in on the KarJenner family drama where Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. She tells us the situation ‘incestual.’

Farrah Abraham is grossed out that Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and she’s calling the situation “incestual.” The MTV star stopped by our NYC office on Feb. 20 to promote the reunion special of the second season of Ex on the Beach, where she was a contestant. “I’ve just been focusing on my life. I need to get far away from my ex and Ex on the Beach cause I feel like it’s going backwards and I live so much in my present and forward. That’s why I was like ‘is this a dating show?’ Cause you know they got me in there like ‘be open to love, this is dating…'” where she could date someone’s ex. “But I don’t do that. I’m not like Jordyn Woods with all her drama today. It’s just incestual,” Farrah tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during our podcast.

“It’s jut incestual stuff that I’m not cool with. It’s like eating someone’s sh*t, I’m not cool with it,” she continues. Kylie and Jordyn have been besties for so long, which is why it’s so shocking that she would allegedly get together with Tristan. Until the betrayal he was still with Kylie’s sister Khloe, but she has reportedly dumped him as a result of their alleged hookup. Kim Kardashian has made it know that both Tristan and Jordyn are dead to her, as she unfollowed both of them on Instagram on Feb. 20, as they were once among the elite 120 people she currently follows.

To Farrah, going after your friend’s man is just plain wrong. “Like the girls (on Ex on the Beach) they love that. In the house they’re like ‘I’ve got your man.’ Like some girls just feed off that. You’ve got to ask yourself what kind of dater you are. Are you going to take someone else’s man or are you going to find yourself some new territory and hunt that out?” she explains.

The 27-year-old reality star now has a new set of rules for who she wants to be with. “I just don’t want to date anyone from my productions, anyone from the talent world, no sports players, no entertainers. I’m open to dating a director or someone of that nature…they just have to help you rise higher and most of the little pond that I swim in right now, they do not help me rise higher. I don’t swim with that.”