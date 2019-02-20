Jussie Smollett: ‘Empire’ Star Not Being ‘Written Off’ Show During Attack Investigation, FOX Insists

FOX, the network that airs ‘Empire’, states that Jussie Smollett is NOT being written off their hit show, despite reports that he allegedly staged his own hate crime attack. Read Fox’s statement.

FOX has doubled down on their assertion that Jussie Smollett will not be written off of Empire after doubts emerged about his attack in Chicago. “Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” the network said in a statement. Their statement comes as brothers brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, the suspects in the alleged hate crime against Jussie on January 29, were set to testify before a grand jury in Chicago.

There have been multiple reports that Jussie allegedly staged the vicious attack with the brothers; one was reportedly once an extra on Empire. The actor claimed that during his alleged attack, two men yelled homophobic slurs, put a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him. He was able to bring himself to a local hospital, and has since recovered. Unnamed sources told ABC 7 in Chicago that the attack was staged to bring more attention to Jussie’s Empire character after he found out he was allegedly being written off. Jussie’s rep told our sister site, Variety, that these were “ridiculous rumors.”

Jussie’s case is still under investigation by Chicago police, and while he had an incredible outpouring of support by his Empire cast members, celebrities, politicians, and even President Donald Trump, it’s wavering. Cardi B said she would be “disappointed”