Dua Lipa Looks Sexy In Black Lace Bodysuit & Full Skirt At The BRIT Awards

The English singer / songwriter looked stunning at the BRIT Awards, held live from London on Feb. 20, showcasing her unique style. See her outfit below!

Taking place at London’s O2 Arena, the show is set to be one of the biggest nights in music. Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, 23, looked gorgeous as she showed up on the red carpet, wearing a very sexy black lace bodysuit that was cut down to there and showcased her cleavage. Attached to the bodysuit was a pink satin skirt that was full and fun. It was hemmed at her ankles, allowing her to show off her shoes as well! See more best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards in the gallery attached above.

She accessorized with sky-high strappy silver sandals. She wore her hair down, styled sleek and straight, in a deep side part. It was mostly likely styled by Sami Knight, her go-to guy. Her makeup was soft and pretty, anchored by long lashes, bold brows and a shiny coral lip. She wore a bunch of green diamond rings and long, shiny nails! It’s a big night for her — she has four nominations and she is performing her hit “One Kiss” alongside fellow Brit Calvin Harris!

Dua Lipa just won two Grammy Awards at the 2019 ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. She hit the carpet wearing a strapless silver Versace gown that was absolutely stunning. She took home the trophy for Best New Artist, an amazing achievement! For the press room, she changed into a black and white Versace covered in safety pins and other gold embellishments. A nod to that classic Elizabeth Hurley dress, for sure!