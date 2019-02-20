Drake & Adele: Unlikely BFFs Caught Partying In LA & Fans Are Praying This Is A Sign Of A Collab

We are SO here for this! After Drake & Adele were seen kicking it at a bowling alley in LA, fans are speculating that a collab is on the horizon. Is it true?



Dear fans of Drake, 32, and Adele, 30: cross your fingers! The two musicians were spotted out in Los Angeles together on the weekend of Feb. 16, and hopeful fans of both stars are praying the spotting is a sign of joint music to come. After the unlikely pair were seen spending time together, fans hit up twitter to share their excitement. “If I get a Drake & Adele song my heart will walk itself out of me and my tears will pour itself a cup of itself,” one fan wrote in a tweet. “Drake/Adele joint… i could be here for it,” another said. Only time will tell if these two actually whip up new music together!

The two stars galavanted around Los Angeles together according to TMZ, and reportedly dined at Jerry’s Famous Deli before showing off their bowling skills at nearby Pinz Bowling. They then kept the party going with a trip to a vape lounge, the site reports! While it’s slightly disappointing there are no pics of the epic outing, there’s a reason for that. Apparently Drizzy and the “Hello” hit-maker rented out the entire bowling hall for themselves. Casual! However, not everyone is flipping at the thought of these two linking up in the studio. “@Adele please don’t collab with Drake we’re fu**ing begging you,” one fan tweet read.

Don’t go thinking that this celeb spotting means a romance is brewing. The A-list rapper and soulful songstress are just friends! The old pals go way back and have gone public with their friendship in the past. Adele attended the Canadian rapper’s show in Los Angeles in October of 2018, and expressed her love for Champagne Papi after the concert. “Oiii Champagne Papi blew my mind tonight! Best production I’ve ever seen hands down and way up there with one of my favorite shows of all time. Huge love,” she wrote on social media that night. Plus, Adele is married to Simon Konecki, the father of her son, Angelo Adkins. For Drake and Adele – it’s platonic all the way!

If I get a Drake & Adele song my heart will walk itself out of me and my tears will pour itself a cup of itself. — Human Being (@JHurd92) February 20, 2019

Adele and Drizzy might make an unlikely pair, but a cross-genre collab is rarely a bad thing! Here’s to hoping the next hang sesh between these stars is in the recording studio!