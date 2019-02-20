Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith & Rag’n’Bone Man Rock BRITs With Epic Medley Performance

The BRIT Awards just saw one of the most massive mega-medleys of all time, as Calvin Harris brought out Sam Smith, Rag’n’Bone Man and Dua Lipa to perform a bevy of hits!

What does the smooth, silky voice of Sam Smith, the baritone R&B of Britain’s Rag’N’Bone Man and the raw “dark pop” power of Dua Lipa all have in common? Calvin Harris! In a revamp to the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game, Calvin, 35, connected Sam, 26, Dua, 23, and Rag’n’Bone (born Rory Charles Graham, 34) together for one amazing performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Calvin – who collaborated with all three recently – brought them all out during the Feb. 20 performance, much to the delight of the fans gathered at The O2 Arena in London.

Out first was Rag’n’Bone Man (Winner of the 2018 Brit Award for British Single of the Year) to sing “Giant,” as he and a collection of backup singers performed in what looked like a lush forest! Then, Sam Smith – with some sass! – appeared in a neon cube to sing “Promises.” Whereas Rag’n’Bone Man was all nature, it seemed Sam was all about the high-tech nightlife (and all about the random Winnie Harlow cameo!) Then, in a case of “saving the best for last,” out came Dua to deliver “One Kiss.” The stage was transformed into a tropical paradise, where Dua reigned as queen. Slay!

Calvin took home the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year — his first BRIT. In a speech that gave fans a rare chance to hear his Scottish accident, Calvin said he was grateful for all those who supported him throughout the years. This may be his first BRIT, but considering how he’s dominated the charts in just a few years, chances are we’ll be seeing him back on the stage soon.

Calvin was also nominated this year with Dua for British Video and British Single of the Year (Update: they won British Single.) Sam picked up a nod for British Male Solo Artist (George Ezra won, beating Sam, Craig David, Aphex Twin, and Giggs) while Rag’N’Bone Man was left out of this year’s nominations. Dua, however, was not. She’s one of the most nominated artists of the year, with two nods for British Single (the aforementioned “One Kiss” and for her own song, “IDGAF”) and two for British video (again, “One Kiss,” and for “IDGAF”).

Perhaps Calvin and Rag’n’Bone Man will be back next year, courtesy of their current hit, “Giant.” Their collaboration debuted at No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, making it Calvin’s 36th entry on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. The song is about addiction and redemption, according to Rolling Stone, and includes “standard EDM touches” with “organic flourishes” like strings, piano, brass, and vocal chants. “I understood loneliness before I knew what it was/Saw the pills on your table for your unrequited love,” Rag’n’Bone Man belts. “I would be nothing without you holding me up/Now I’m strong enough for both us, both of us, both of us, both of us.” Better make that lyric to all of us, since that performance contained all the stars on one stage!