BRIT Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: George Ezra, Pink & More — Updating Live
A celebration is in order for your favorite artists hailing from the UK! Here’s who won big at the 2019 BRIT Awards!
The 2019 BRIT Awards are upon us! With the biggest award show in the UK comes an epic lists of celeb attendees, but only a few will take home a coveted award! This year’s nominees include A-listers like Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, as well as breakout singer George Ezra. Ladies are set to run the show with the likes of singer-songwriter Jorja Smith and Lily Allen landing nods, in addition to well-known songstress Jess Glynne. A slew of Brit bands are also set to attend the awards show, and fans of The 1975 should get excited!
UK comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards show for the second year in a row, and the funny guy isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to. There’s a ton of epic on-stage performances at the annual show! Pink, who is being honored at the show with the Outstanding Contribution To Music award, will take the stage. Additional performers include George Ezra, Little Mix, Jorja Smith, and The 1975! Plus, Calvin will team up with Dua, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man for a compilation of his best hits.
HollywoodLife will keep you in the loop on all 2019 BRIT Awards news. Be sure to catch the full winners list, updating live, below!
British album of the year:
The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine: High As Hope
George Ezra: Staying At Tamara’s
Jorja Smith: Lost & Found
British female solo artist:
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British male solo artist:
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
British breakthrough act:
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
Critics’ choice winner:
Winner: Sam Fender
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
British single:
Anne-Marie: 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo
Dua Lipa: IDGAF
George Ezra: Shotgun
Jess Glynne: I’ll Be There
RAMZ: Barking
Rudimental: These Days
Siagla and Paloma Faith: Lullaby
Tom Walker: Leave A Light On
British video:
Anne-Marie: 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo
Dua Lipa: IDGAF
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen: Breathe
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack: Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora: For You
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj: Woman Like Me
Rita Ora: Let Me Love You
Rudimental: These Days
International male solo artist:
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female solo artist:
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
International group:
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
Outstanding contribution to music:
Winner: Pink