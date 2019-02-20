BRIT Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: George Ezra, Pink & More — Updating Live

A celebration is in order for your favorite artists hailing from the UK! Here’s who won big at the 2019 BRIT Awards!

The 2019 BRIT Awards are upon us! With the biggest award show in the UK comes an epic lists of celeb attendees, but only a few will take home a coveted award! This year’s nominees include A-listers like Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, as well as breakout singer George Ezra. Ladies are set to run the show with the likes of singer-songwriter Jorja Smith and Lily Allen landing nods, in addition to well-known songstress Jess Glynne. A slew of Brit bands are also set to attend the awards show, and fans of The 1975 should get excited!

UK comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards show for the second year in a row, and the funny guy isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to. There’s a ton of epic on-stage performances at the annual show! Pink, who is being honored at the show with the Outstanding Contribution To Music award, will take the stage. Additional performers include George Ezra, Little Mix, Jorja Smith, and The 1975! Plus, Calvin will team up with Dua, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man for a compilation of his best hits.

HollywoodLife will keep you in the loop on all 2019 BRIT Awards news. Be sure to catch the full winners list, updating live, below!

British album of the year:

The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind

Florence + The Machine: High As Hope

George Ezra: Staying At Tamara’s

Jorja Smith: Lost & Found

British female solo artist:

Anne-Marie

Florence + The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British male solo artist:

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act:

Ella Mai

Idles

Jorja Smith

Mabel

Tom Walker

Critics’ choice winner:

Winner: Sam Fender

Lewis Capaldi

Mahalia

British single:

Anne-Marie: 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo

Dua Lipa: IDGAF

George Ezra: Shotgun

Jess Glynne: I’ll Be There

RAMZ: Barking

Rudimental: These Days

Siagla and Paloma Faith: Lullaby

Tom Walker: Leave A Light On

British video:

Anne-Marie: 2002

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo

Dua Lipa: IDGAF

Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen: Breathe

Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack: Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora: For You

Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj: Woman Like Me

Rita Ora: Let Me Love You

Rudimental: These Days

International male solo artist:

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female solo artist:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine & The Queens

Janelle Monae

International group:

Brockhampton

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

Outstanding contribution to music:

Winner: Pink