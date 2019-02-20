Watch The BRIT Awards Live Stream 2019 — See The Show Online For Free

Ready for the BRIT Awards? The biggest night in pop music is here, and even if you’re not in the UK, you can still watch at home! Tune into our free live stream here at 3:00pm ET and don’t miss a minute!

The BRIT Awards return February 20 for its 39th year! The awards show, which honors the best of the best in British pop music, will be hosted for the second year in a row by the hilarious Jack Whitehall. He did such a brilliant job last year that it only makes sense. And the live performances this year are going to be insane. Hugh Jackman will be opening the evening with the huge title number from The Greatest Showman, and dude is excited about it. He posted a number of behind the scenes videos from rehearsal on social media, and this is going to be major. Acrobats, dancers, and Wolverine just spinning, spinning, spinning? We have no idea what we’re about to witness.

And it’s non-stop performances from there! Expect awesome acts from: George Ezra, Little Mix, The 1975, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith, HER and Jess Glynne, Jorja Smith, Ms Banks, and Pink. By the way, Pink has already been announced as the winner of this year’s Outstanding Contribution To Music Award. Awesome, right? As for the other awards, Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa are leading the nominations. After Dua’s dynamite performance (and dress) at the 2018 Brits, we’re obsessed with seeing what she does this year!

As for international nominees, The Carters (JAY-Z and Beyoncé), Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Camila Cabello, and Eminem are all hoping to take home an award. The BRIT Awards air February 20 at 3:00pm ET from London’s O2 Arena. Watch our free live stream, or if you happen to be in the UK, it’s on ITV!