Best Dressed At The BRIT Awards — Jess Glynne, Dua Lipa, Emma Bunton & More

Some of the biggest stars in music were at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 20. See the most intriguing red carpet looks below!

The BRIT Awards took place on Feb. 20 at the O2 Arena in London, and it was a star-studded show! The BRITS are sort of the English version of the Grammys, so we saw some of the biggest names in music walking the red carpet before the show. Dua Lipa, 23, was there, and looked gorgeous. She wore a very low cut black lace bodysuit along with a full pink satin skirt. She just won two Grammys at the 2019 ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. At that show, she wore a strapless silver gown with a long train, by Atelier Versace. Dua is nominated for four BRITs, for British Artist Video of the Year, for “One Kiss” and “IDGAF” and also for British Single of the Year for “One Kiss” and “IDGAF.”

Jess Glynne also stunned on the carpet before hitting the stage.She wore a sophisticated silver sequin dress that hugged her body to perfection. She pulled her famous red curls back into a chic chignon. See more of the best dressed stars at the show by clicking through the gallery attached above! Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton looked cute in a white blazer dress, and showed off her pink hair! Madison Beer wore a sexy sheer dress with completely see-through skirt. WOW!

American singer Pink was at the BRITs, accepting a sort of lifetime achievement award. She was given this year’s outstanding contribution to music award — well deserved indeed! Anne-Marie has 4 nominations tonight, and stunned by arriving on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown. Little Mix looked coordinated and cool on the carpet before performing at the show. Maya Jama was in a show-stopping look, a dramatic nude dress covered in tulle.