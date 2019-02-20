Beyoncé & JAY-Z Fans Flip After They Recreate ‘Apesh*t’ Video With Portrait of Meghan Markle For BRIT Awards

Beyoncé & JAY-Z scooped an honor at the 2019 BRIT Awards, but decided to honor a British figure instead: the Duchess of Sussex. Here’s why The Carters did it!

Beyoncé, 37, and JAY-Z, 49, couldn’t make it to the 2019 BRIT Awards in London on Jan. 20, but they did something even better than taking the podium! To accept the award for “Best International Group,” The Carters sent in a video speech that was basically “Apesh*t” 2.0, but with one (not so minor) change. This time, they didn’t stand in front of the Mona Lisa painting. Nope — Bey and JAY-Z accepted their speech in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle, AKA, the Duchess of Sussex! “Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor. You guys have always been so supportive. ‘Everything is love,'” Beyoncé said in the clip, referring to her Grammy-winning album with JAY-Z. At the end of the video (below), the pair turned to honor the Duchess.

The switcheroo between Mona Lisa and Meghan Markle wasn’t simply a cute homage, even though it’s a British award show and the Suits star takes up residence in Kensington Palace. Beyoncé and JAY-Z chose Meghan among all the royals for a specific reason. “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” Beyoncé wrote on her website and in an Instagram message addressed to the Duchess, who’s seven months pregnant. Fans are eating up the tribute!

“#MeghanMarkle the Mona Lisa of modern times I love my duchess!!!! 👸🏻 #Beyonce just shut twitter down with this video yas!!!” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Meghan Markle + Beyonce + Jay Z = #britawards acceptance speech. I hope this portrait really hangs on the wall at The Carter’s home. #meghanmarkle #beyonce #jayz.” And a third fan chimed in, “Is that a portrait of Meghan Markle instead of the Mona Lisa , oh my Beyoncé her mind👏🏽👏🏽 😭❤️.”

Of course, others drew comparisons between the "Apesh*t" music video and Wednesday's acceptance speech.