Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer & More Arrive For Meghan Markle’s $300K Hotel Penthouse Baby Shower

It’s a baby shower fit for a duchess! Meghan Markle’s celeb pals braved the snow on Feb. 20 to attend the former ‘Suits’ star’s swanky event with the who’s who of the showbiz world.

Let the celebrations begin! On Feb. 20, Amal Clooney, 41, arrived at the glitzy The Mark Hotel in New York to attend the baby shower that she is throwing for Meghan Markle. The human rights lawyer is pairing up with tennis champ Serena Williams, 37, to host a glam party for the Duchess of Sussex, who is seven months pregnant with her first child. The 37-year-old former actress is joining her gal pals including her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer as they celebrate the royal baby she is having with husband Prince Harry.

Amal was snapped by the paparazzi who were waiting in the snow to catch a glimpse of the showbiz guests. The mom of 20-month-old twins looked chic in a red Sergio Hudson jumpsuit and gold stilettos. Abigail arrived laden with gifts and bags, including a silver-colored suitcase. Other guests snapped included Meghan’s bestie, fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, 39, and designer Misha Nonoo (the person believed to have arranged Meghan and Harry’s first date back in 2016). Oprah Winfrey’s BFF and CBS This Morning co-anchor, Gayle King, 64, also made an appearance armed with a huge gift bag.

The chic event is rumored to cost a jaw-dropping amount (anywhere from $200,000 according to Vanity Fair to the Daily Mail’s guestimate of $300,000). The huge bill includes the cost of The Mark Hotel’s grand penthouse suite. A Vanity Fair source claims that Serena is footing the bill for the penthouse location, which boasts two floors, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two “powder rooms.” Nature provided the view of Central Park!

Baby showers are not typically an English tradition, but a source told the magazine that having one is indicative of the way Meghan wants to live her life, despite her royal status. “As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her,” the person said. “I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one.”

Meghan was first spotted in New York on President’s Day, Feb. 18, and has been enjoying the city with her girlfriends ever since. That includes lunch with Abigail at the Surrey Hotel on Feb. 19 and dinner at the Polo Bar the following evening with Serena. The VF source says, “It’s been such a fun time for her, she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself.”