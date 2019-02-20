ACM Awards Nominations 2019: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More — Full List
Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in country music? Country legend Reba McEntire revealed the nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards on Feb. 20. See the full list of nominees here!
The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will air April 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS from Las Vegas. The host of this year’s ceremony, Reba McEntire, unveiled the nominees on CBS This Morning and Facebook Live. Reba is also a 16-time ACM Award winner! The awards show honors country music’s biggest stars and the hottest emerging talent.
Last year, Carrie Underwood performed for the first time since her scary accident in 2017. She suffered a broken wrist and facial injuries after a nasty fall. Carrie gave an incredible performance of her hit single “Cry Pretty,” and then sang “The Fighter” with Keith Urban. Jason Aldean was awarded Entertainer of the Year, while Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert won Male and Female Artist of the Year. Who will win this year? Check out the full list of nominations below:
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Ashley McBryde
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
New Vocal Duo of Group of the Year
High Valley
Runaway June
Lanco
Single of the Year
“Down To The Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Song of the Year
“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
The 2019 ACM Awards will be full of epic performances. Reba said on CBS This Morning she’ll be keeping the ceremony “light” and “fun.” We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us!