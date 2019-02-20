ACM Awards Nominations 2019: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More — Full List

Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in country music? Country legend Reba McEntire revealed the nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards on Feb. 20. See the full list of nominees here!

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will air April 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS from Las Vegas. The host of this year’s ceremony, Reba McEntire, unveiled the nominees on CBS This Morning and Facebook Live. Reba is also a 16-time ACM Award winner! The awards show honors country music’s biggest stars and the hottest emerging talent.

Last year, Carrie Underwood performed for the first time since her scary accident in 2017. She suffered a broken wrist and facial injuries after a nasty fall. Carrie gave an incredible performance of her hit single “Cry Pretty,” and then sang “The Fighter” with Keith Urban. Jason Aldean was awarded Entertainer of the Year, while Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert won Male and Female Artist of the Year. Who will win this year? Check out the full list of nominations below:

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Ashley McBryde

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny



Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

New Vocal Duo of Group of the Year

High Valley

Runaway June

Lanco

Single of the Year

“Down To The Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Song of the Year

“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

The 2019 ACM Awards will be full of epic performances. Reba said on CBS This Morning she’ll be keeping the ceremony “light” and “fun.” We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us!