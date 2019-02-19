Jordyn Woods: 5 Things On Kylie Jenner’s BFF Who Was Allegedly PDA-ing With Tristan Thompson

She is Kylie Jenner’s bestie but ‘TMZ’ claims that Jordyn Woods was allegedly caught getting cozy with Tristan Thompson before he reportedly ‘split’ from Khloe Kardashian. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Jordyn Woods, 21, was allegedly caught getting cozy with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 27, in Los Angeles, according to a Feb. 19 bombshell TMZ report. Yes, that Jordyn (Kylie Jenner’s BFF) and that Tristan (Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True). According to the wild story, Khloe, 34, allegedly broke things off with her man on Feb. 18 one day after her little sister’s best friend was reportedly spotted snuggling up to Tristan at a house party. HollywoodLife is yet to independently verify these claims (although we’ve reached out to Jordyn and her team) but, in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about her:

1. Kylie sees Jordyn as her sister. In January 2017, when Jordyn’s dad John died of cancer, the cosmetics mogul shared an Instagram photo of her kissing her BFF and added the caption, “My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me… When you cry, I cry.”

2. Kylie and Jordyn are so close that they live together in Los Angeles. Even though she’s dating – and rumored to be engaged to – rapper Travis Scott, the youngest Kar-Jenner and her baby Stormi, live with her BFF. Kylie made the revelation during a makeup tutorial for Vogue in June 2018, saying, “I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you.’”

3. Jordyn is a plus-size model who has been criticized for losing weight. In a September 2018 interview with Women’s Health, she confessed that she shed the pounds after her dad died. “When I lost my dad, I turned to working out as a form of therapy. But because I’m a curvy model, once I started working out a lot, people thought that I was doing it to try to look different,” she told the magazine, adding, “People started saying, ‘You’re not body positive anymore,’ or, ‘You aren’t trying to be yourself anymore,’ when really, I feel like body positivity is loving yourself and wanting to be the best version of you.”

4. She has her own activewear line, called SECNDNTURE. “I chose the name SECNDNTURE because everything in life that comes natural to you is second nature,” she told WWD in August 2018. “I thought it would be perfect for activewear because your activewear should feel like a second skin.”

5. Like Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner, Jordyn’s mother Elizabeth Woods is a manager – or rather, her momager. Elizabeth runs a public relations company called Mixed Media Media and has done so since January 2013. No word yet from Jordyn or her mom on TMZ’s report but HollywoodLife will keep you in the loop when (or if) they comment.