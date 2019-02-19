‘This Is Us’: Touching New Theory About Kate Could Possibly ‘Redeem’ Nicky

Nicky may want to steer clear of the Pearsons for the time being, but this new ‘This Is Us’ theory predicts that Nicky will find his way back into the Kate’s life and help her out when she needs him the most.

Nicky Pearson’s relationship with the rest of the Pearsons may seem over at the moment. However, a new This Is Us fan theory explains how Jack’s little brother could help out his niece, Kate, down the road. Reddit user krallie explained: “When the Big Three mentioned that Jack died from a heart attack due to smoke inhalation, Nicky kind of made a knowing face. I’d assume he knew the heart condition was what prevented Jack from being drafted. Do you think he’ll mention this and it’ll somehow wind up helping Kate’s baby? There was a big deal made about ‘passing on something of Dad’s’… Also, this could be a way for Nicky to redeem himself for Jack and his family.”

Kate is currently expecting her first child with Toby, and her comment about “passing on something” of Jack’s earlier in the season has left fans wondering if Kate’s baby or Kate herself could end up with a similar heart condition. “Jack’s past is about connecting his past hardships to the present day hardships,” Reddit user Irisveile14 wrote. “Jack has a heart problem that we think Kate will have. Kate will pass on a piece of her dad and that will be his underlying heart condition.”

There are only 6 episodes left of season 3, so anything is possible. Griffin Dunne, who plays Nicky, teased that Nicky’s likely not done with the Pearsons for good. “I think he was left kind of wanting something that he didn’t know he wanted, which was a connection to his family,” he told E! News. This Is Us season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.