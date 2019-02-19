One of the most iconic names in fashion has passed away, and we’re taking a look back at Karl Lagerfeld’s famous designs worn by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and many more.

Karl Lagerfeld, 85, sadly died on February 19, 2019 in Paris, but his spirit and memory will live on in the countless designs he oversaw, which were worn by celebrities around the world. Karl was the Creative Director of Chanel since 1983. In his over 35 years with the brand, he dressed stars like First Lady Melania Trump, as well as Hollywood royalty like Margot Robbie, Lily Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart, just to name a few.

His earlier runways included iconic models like Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Since then, Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber has been a staple on the Chanel runway. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have also walked in shows. Chanel is synonymous with classic, tailored tweed pieces that stand the test of time. His illustrious career was truly one of a kind.

Karl was beloved by designers, editors and celebs alike, with people like Bella Hadid, Eva Chen, Olivia Munn, David Beckham, Tommy Hilfiger and many more offering condolences on social media just hours after the news broke of his passing. Karl also designed for Fendi and Chloe. Click through the gallery attached above to see stars like Margot, Julianne Moore, Keira Knightley and more wearing Chanel.

Karl’s death is a loss felt around the world, since he had millions of fans and friends, and so many important and influential clients. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.