Kim Kardashian Pal Riccardo Tisci Apologizes After His Burberry Hoodie Slammed For ‘Noose Design’

Burberry’s chief designer Riccardo Tisci is getting slammed for sending an incredibly insensitive design down the runway. Kim Kardashian’s friend is now apologizing for a hoodie featuring a noose around the neck.

What is going on with fashion houses putting out racially insensitive clothing designs lately? Burberry has become the latest label to debut a shocking style to have it met with widespread criticism. During London Fashion Week the iconic label, chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci — a close pal of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — sent a design down the runway of his Autumn/Winter 2019 show on Feb. 17 featuring a model in a tan hoodie with a noose hanging from the neck. He’s since apologized, but not before one of the models in his very own show took him to task on Instagram, saying the outfit seemed to glorify suicide and was also highly offensive reminder of racist lynchings.

By Feb. 19, Tisci had deleted the photo of the design from his Instagram page, but not before model Liz Kennedy took him to task and the photo made the rounds on Twitter. “Ok, did you a**holes get together and ask, ‘How can we make this THE worst Black History Month ever? I mean let’s really f**k it up,'” comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted and fellow comic Whitney Cummings also found nothing funny about it. “Hey, fashion people. I’m just an unstylish comedian who doesn’t know anything, but maybe lay off the black face and nooses for a while? This is starting to feel like some weird bet about who can go out of business the fastest,” she tweeted.

T.I. took to Instagram to shame the brand, as he’s done after Gucci put out a sweater that resembled blackface, Moncler featured a jacket with a series of blackfaces on it and Prada put out trinkets of black monkeys that were labeled highly racially insensitive. He wrote “These aren’t coincidences. #🖕🏽Gucci#🖕🏽Prada #🖕🏽Moncler And now…. #🖕🏽BURBERRY,” next to a photo of the noose hoodie.

Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti and Tisci apologized for the design in a statement given to HuffPost UK. “We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection Tempest. Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake.” Gobbetti said.

Tisci claimed that he didn’t realize at the time of the design that it would be views as highly offensive. “While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive. It was never my intention to upset anyone,” he told the site, adding, “It does not reflect my values nor Burberry’s and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again.”