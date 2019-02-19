‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade At Dorit On Their Way To The Bahamas

The Feb. 19 episode of ‘RHOBH’ ended on a sour note, when Lisa Vanderpump said she refused to share a room with Dorit in the Bahamas. Get all the details on LVP’s latest diss, here!

It doesn’t look like Lisa Vanderpump likes Dorit all that much right now. At least, not when it came to the Feb. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when the ladies headed to the Bahamas for a girls’ trip. Dorit suggested the trip, anticipating that time away would strengthen relationships amongst the group — specifically between her and Teddi — but maybe it was her friendship with LVP that Dorit should have been worrying about. While on the private jet, Dorit told the ladies that they’d all have “beautiful rooms”, before explaining “there are two suites” and telling Lisa, “I’d love for you to stay with me.” But Lisa didn’t seem to happy about that. In fact, despite the fact that it would be a “big room”, Lisa yelled, “I’m not sharing a room with anybody!” Yikes.

Kyle Richards and Teddi then said they’d room together before Lisa asked, “Kyle — isn’t there a three bedroom suite?”, insinuating that she’d be more than happy to room with them if possible. But this sentiment came just a few seconds after she refused to room with Dorit and said she didn’t want to share with “anybody”. So did she really mean “anybody” or was that just her way of getting out of sharing a room with Dorit? It made us wonder, considering Dorit had recently upset Lisa by passing off one of her dogs to another family, which eventually landed the dog in a nearby shelter. Could this be why Lisa felt the need to shade Dorit? It’s definitely possible! But Lisa excused her behavior by saying Dorit just has a terrible “snoring problem” and “gas problems” as well. Hmm… we’re not sure we totally buy it!

And this, of course, came after Lisa ditched a hangout at home with the ladies. Lisa Rinna hosted a pastry party and invited Vanderpump, but Vanderpump said she had to deal with a health issue of Giggy‘s. As it turned out, though, she just didn’t want to be around the ladies. “I just feel emotionally depleted lately and I couldn’t put on a brave facade. I couldn’t do that,” she told husband Ken, referring to the death of her brother by suicide. Lisa didn’t even know if she wanted to go to the Bahamas, but in the end she decided on going. Perhaps she’ll soon regret it though. We’ll have to tune in next week to find out!