Nikki Bella Drools Over Taye Diggs After She Mulls Over Possible Dates In ‘Total Bellas’ Clip

Nikki Bella wasn’t shy about showing her attraction to actor Taye Diggs when she gushed over how ‘sexy’ the hunk is in the upcoming episode of ‘Total Bellas’.

Could Nikki Bella, 35, and Taye Diggs, 48, be the next “It” couple? Nikki surely seemed like she wouldn’t mind that outcome when she gushed over the actor’s sexiness in a sneak peek of the Feb. 24 episode of Total Bellas! In the preview clip, Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella, 35, is trying to set the single beauty up with some eligible bachelors after it’s revealed she refuses to use dating apps, and Taye was among the potentials.

“When you’re in the spotlight, sometimes it’s nice to kind of have people help you go on dates,” Brie says while in the confessional with Nikki in the beginning of the clip. “First off, she won’t go on Tinder or Bumble.” “No I will not,” Nikki confirmed. “And also, you and I always feel like everyone’s a serial killer,” Brie went on to admit.

The video then shows Nikki, who split from longtime love John Cena last year, and Brie joined by their mother, Kathy Colace, brother, J.J. Garcia, and sister-in-law, Lauren Garcia, to go over Nikki’s choices. When a pic of Taye comes up on the screen, Brie comments that he would “definitely be fun” and Nikki can’t help but agree by calling him “hot” and “super sexy”. Taye was married to Idina Menzel from 2003 until 2014, but he’s now a single man so there’s definitely a chance his next love could indeed be Nikki!

In addition to Taye, Nikki was shown The Bachelorette‘s Peter Kraus, 33, who she was seen going on a date with in the trailer for this season of her reality series. “Mom will love this one! Peter from The Bachelor — he was a fan favorite,” Brie exclaims. “I was rooting for Peter for sure,” Lauren adds. J.J. also seemed to agree that he was a good choice. “That’s, like, probably the only Bachelor I watched,” he says. “I actually liked that guy.”

In the end, Nikki’s mom gave her a smart suggestion: go out with both! “We’re not going to turn me into the Bachelorette,” Nikki was quick to respond. Brie ends the clip with the most shocking news of all: both Peter and Taye have agreed to fly to San Diego to go out with Nikki! “Oh my gosh! Really, for me?” a surprised Nikki asks, before admitting she thinks the dates will be “uncomfortable”. “Can’t we just do a FaceTime date?” she asks.

Before her family’s own version of the dating game took place, Nikki had reportedly been on dates with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, 36, It will be interesting to see where things go from here, but we can’t wait to find out!

Total Bellas airs Sunday, Feb. 24 on E!