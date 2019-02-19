Miranda Lambert’s Husband Accused Of Being Engaged When He Got Woman Pregnant

Miranda Lambert’s new husband has been accused of cheating on his ex-fiancée by the woman’s mother!

Brendan McLoughlin‘s romantic history is just a little more complicated than anyone anticipated! Miranda Lambert‘s new husband cheated on his alleged ex-fiancée and got another woman pregnant, according to his ex’s mother. Carol Bruno told Us Weekly that her daughter, Jackie Bruno, was engaged to Brendan when he allegedly cheated on her with Kaihla Rettinger, the mother of his three-month-old son. “[Jackie] was engaged to Brendan and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant. It’s all true,” Carol said. She was thrown for a loop, she had no clue.”

To make matters worse, Jackie allegedly found out about the infidelity from Kaihla — not Brendan. “Jackie was in Sweden playing professional soccer, got injured and came home and the girl contacted her,” Carol told the magazine. “She broke the news to her. [Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him. She was only going for a few months to play, he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant.” HollywoodLife reached out to Miranda Lambert’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Miranda announced that she and Brendan, 27, were married in a February 16 post on Instagram. She looked radiant in a white, lace dress, and captioned the pic, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️.” Miranda and the NYPD officer met in November, when her band, The Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America and later that night at The Town Hall. Brendan works at the South Midtown police precinct, which covers Times Square, and worked crowd control for the shows. What a meet cute!