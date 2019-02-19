Miranda Lambert Is ‘Ready To Have Children’ After Whirlwind Marriage: Found Her ‘One & Only’

Miranda Lambert’s marriage and baby plans have been kicked into high gear! After a surprise wedding to Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda is ready to ‘start her own family’ even though the marriage is long distance.

Brendan McLoughlin, after their secret wedding was announced on Feb. 16! "Miranda and Brendan both want kids. [She] never felt ready to have children until she met Brendan and now she's excited to be a stepmom," a source close to Miranda told Entertainment Tonight. Brendan fathers a three-month-old child with Kaihla Rettinger, whom he allegedly cheated with on his last fiancée before Miranda came along. Now, the country singer "says it's great practice for when she has a baby," the source continued. "We've never, ever seen her so happy and think she's finally found her one and only…Brendan makes Miranda feel grounded, centered and very safe."

Miranda feels that she and Brendan would have gorgeous babies and she is excited to start her own family," another source close to the country starlet EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. This isn't a spontaneous wish, as "Miranda has wanted to have kids for years. She almost thought she was going to have a family with Blake [Shelton], and a couple of her other exes, which was heartbreaking for her when things didn't work out." Miranda was married to Blake from 2011 to 2015, and proceeded to date Anderson East and Evan Felker (she had just broken up with Evan in Aug. 2018).

After Miranda’s last three exes, “things feel right with Brendan” and she’s “really happy and secure with him,” our source continued. “He makes her feel safe and she feels ready to have her own babies at last.” And the over hundreds of miles between Brendan and Miranda, who’s based in Nashville, doesn’t bother the singer. “ Miranda loves the fact that they have a little bit of a long-distance relationship with his work being in New York,” another source close to Miranda EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It adds to the whole ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ thing, plus Miranda loves having her alone time to deal with her career.”