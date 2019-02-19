Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Where Will Newlyweds Live After Secret Wedding?

Miranda Lambert has finally found her happily ever after with Brendan McLoughlin after a secret wedding that shocked the world — but the surprises just keep on coming! Wait until you hear their plans on where to settle down!

As if Miranda Lambert’s out-of-the-blue marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, 28, wasn’t bizarre enough, the newlyweds have some very unusual post-wedding plans! Apparently, the happy couple are more than happy living nearly 900 miles away from each other! Yep, you read that right. While Miranda has both her feet firmly planted in Nashville thanks to her music career, her NYPD cop hubby plans on keeping his job in New York City, reports TMZ. “Miranda and Brendan will be splitting their time between Nashville and NYC, regularly going back and forth,” sources tell the publication. However, the travel arrangement will probably only hold up for about a year, the sources add. After that, Brendan will reassess the situation, they shared. It looks like Miranda has written herself into the middle of a long-distance love story!

Miranda’s hubby just got promoted to sergeant, according to TMZ, so we can hardly blame him for wanting to keep his post! However, in the days following their secret wedding, the newlyweds managed to spend plenty of time together. Miranda was spotted walking around New York City with her husband in the trendy neighborhood of Soho, on Feb. 16, looking so in love. “They looked happy and natural holding hands strolling sidewalk,” a source told People, adding that Miranda and Brendan were “stopping to look in windows and smiling.” Looks like post-wedding bliss if we’ve ever seen it!

The country singer dropped the news of her surprise wedding on Feb. 16, just two days after Valentine’s Day, revealing that she and her boyfriend had tied the knot! Given that fans didn’t even know she was engaged, the news came as a shock. In the post, shared to Instagram, Miranda shared photos of herself in her stunning wedding gown and Brendan in his suit, writing in the caption, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.” It looks like these two are (literally) in it for the long haul.