Meghan Markle Bundles Up & Covers Baby Bump As She Braves The Cold On Secret NYC Trip

It’s cold in NYC, and Meghan Markle looked fabulous and cozy as she shielded her baby bump in an ultra chic outfit during her girls trip! See pics from her outing, and her cute coat, here.

Where in the world is Meghan Markle? The Duchess of Sussex was spotted trying to go incognito in New York City on February 18 while on a surprise trip to visit friends! She went full Carmen Sandiego-chic while trying to evade the paparazzi in Manhattan, wearing a newsboy cap and a longline coat, and even carrying a wide-brimmed hat for extra coverage. The temperature in NYC right now is in the low 20s, so while she’s heavily pregnant, you could only see a hint of her baby bump through the thick, wool coat. It’s $3085 by Victoria Beckham, by the way. But that giant diamond ring is unmistakable! See pics of her outfit HERE.

It’s unclear where Meghan was in Manhattan when the pics were taken. But wherever she was headed, her plainclothes bodyguard had her back. He was carrying a Lululemon bag and her favorite tan coat! She’ll be in the city for five days, according to Kensington Palace, and while they won’t divulge the details of her trip, it’s reportedly for a baby shower her friends are throwing! Meghan’s best friend, hairstylist Jessica Mulroney, flew into NYC from Toronto at the end of last week.

The shower will supposedly be held at an undisclosed hotel on February 19, the night before she flies back to London, according to a source who spoke to Harper’s Bazaar. “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments,” the source said. Aww!

This outfit, of course, is just one of hundreds of her cute maternity looks the duchess has in her closet. Most recently, she rocked an all-white outfit that made her look positively angelic. Meghan attended a gala at the Natural History Museum in London on February 12 wearing a Calvin Klein turtleneck midi dress and an Amanda Wakeley Cream Sculpted Tailoring Crombie Coat. She paired the combo with green suede pumps and a clutch from Ralph Lauren. So dreamy!