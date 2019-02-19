LOONA Makes Epic Comeback With Empowering New Music Video For ‘Butterfly’ –Watch

LOONA just gave us the best music video ever! The K-pop girl group just made one heck of a comeback with their ‘Butterfly’ music video. Take a look!

LOONA’s “Butterfly” music video is a beauty. The group unveiled the new video on Feb. 19, much to the delight of fans everywhere. The music video is the definition of fierce and empowering. The group’s choreography is on point. The entire aesthetic for the “Butterfly” music video is absolutely stunning. With the debut of “Butterfly,” it’s already shaping up to be a great year for LOONA. Once the music video was out, LOONA started trending on Twitter. It’s not a surprise that fans are in love with the video! One fan tweeted: “Can we talk about how visually stunning the mv is like this is IT # LOONA_BUTTERFLY.” Another fan noticed the meaning of the choreography right off the bat. “WAIT, the choreography is composed of elements that resemble the whole life cycle of a butterfly and metamorphosis ?? # LOONA_BUTTERFLY @loonatheworld,” the fan tweeted.

The K-pop group revealed in an 2018 interview that they had high hopes for 2019. “Our debut song was bright and cheerful, so we’d like to show you more diverse sides in 2019,” they said in an interview, according to Soompi. “We want to show you a strong ‘girl crush’ side as well as sing ballads. As a team, our goal is to enjoy every stage and create meaningful performances.”

can we talk about how visually stunning the mv is like this is IT #LOONA_BUTTERFLY pic.twitter.com/Kar4VSW7UK — loona being gay (@Ioonagay) February 19, 2019

WAIT, the choreography is composed of elements that resemble the whole life cycle of a butterfly and metamorphosis ??#LOONA_BUTTERFLY @loonatheworld pic.twitter.com/S3Kxtf64wh — ellie (@paletloona) February 19, 2019

LOONA first announced that “Butterfly” would be their title track on Feb. 13 and revealed their new album would be coming out Feb. 19. The girl group also unveiled art for their comeback. All of the LOONA girls are holding hands and have the wings of a butterfly. We can’t wait to see what else LOONA has in store for us this year! Keep on slaying, ladies!