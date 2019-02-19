How sad! Just days before the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga has split from her fiance Christian Carino. We’ve got a timeline of their two-year romance, from kissing at the 2017 Super Bowl to splitting up for good.

It looks like Lady Gaga will need a new plus one for Sunday, Feb. 24’s Oscars ceremony. The 32-year-old singer/actress has split from her fiance and talent agent Christian Carino, 49, after two years as a couple. Their work relationship turned to romance months after her split from then-fiance Taylor Kinney in July of 2016 after five years as a couple. Mother Monster was the Super Bowl LI halftime performer in Feb. of 2017 and Christian was spotted sweetly kissing Gaga on her cheek during rehearsals inside NRG Stadium in Houston, in the first hint that they were dating.

One week later Gaga brought Christian as her plus one to the Feb. 12, 2017 Interscope Records’ annual Grammys after party at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. The following month their romance was in full bloom, as paparazzi caught the couple openly making out while waiting for their car outside WeHo’s Sunset Tower Hotel. By that summer there were reports that Christian had popped the question, with Us Weekly reporting in Nov. of 2017 that he had even asked Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, for his blessing. The same month fans noticed in a photo on the performer’s Instagram account that Christian had got a massive tattoo of his sweetheart’s face on his left upper arm.

Through 2018 they seemed like your average couple totally in love. He accompanied her to the Grammys that year where the singer was photographed kissing Christian backstage. In March they were papped cuddling on the beach and spent the July 4th weekend in the Hamptons, where they enjoyed more quality beach time as well as romantic dinners. Christian also accompanied his lady to Italy for the Aug. of 2018 Venice Film Festival where her drama with Bradley Cooper A Star Is Born made its worldwide debut.

Gaga finally confirmed she was engaged while she was being honored at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in L.A. on Oct. 15, 2018. She gave a passionate speech in which she thanked “my fiancé Christian.” Heading into the 2019, Christian accompanied Gaga as her plus one to the Jan. 6 Golden Globes and Jan. 27 SAG Awards, where she was up for two trophies for A Star is Born.

But things seemed off when Gaga attended the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards solo and without her pink diamond engagement ring on her left hand. She also did not thank Christian during her acceptance speech after winning for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow,” her duet with Bradley from ASIB. On Feb. 19, Gaga’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that Gaga and Christian were done as a couple. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told the publication, adding that the pair split “a bit ago. There’s no long dramatic story.”