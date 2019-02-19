Kourtney Kardashian Runs Into Ex Younes Bendjima 7 Mos. After Split: Was It Awkward?

They couldn’t avoid each other forever! Seven months after Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s breakup, the pair ran into each other at a tea shop in Los Angeles! Small world, right?!

Los Angeles may be a big city, but that doesn’t keep stars from having an awkward run-in every once in a while — and that’s just what went down for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima when they both showed up to Alfred Tea last weekend! The exes bumped into each other at the shop, making it the first time we’ve seen them in public together since a quick Sept. 2018 sighting that followed their July 2018 breakup. In the new photos, obtained by TMZ, Kourtney can be seen ordering at the counter, while Younes stands right near her waiting his turn. While he appeared to be alone in the shop, Kourtney was accompanied by a friend. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF KOURT AND YOUNES.

Luckily, it seems like things weren’t awkward between the former flames at all! “Kourtney and Younes got handsy with one another and she kissed him on the cheek when they said goodbye,” the eyewitness who took the photos revealed. Oh, Younes also reportedly paid for Kourtney’s drink, too! The amicable run-in is certainly nice to see, especially since Kourtney and Younes didn’t end on the best of terms — news of their breakup went public in August, along with reports that the model had cheated on the reality star.

Although Kourtney never commented on the split, her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, did not have the kindest words for Younes on social media. The 39-year-old dated Younes for more than a year before they broke up, but it appears that they had a clean break with minimal or no contact when they ended things…until now, of course!

Kourtney has been living the single life since she broke up with Younes. She’s been linked to various men, but has not gotten into another serious relationship. However, she has improved her co-parenting with ex, Scott Disick, and even bonded with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.