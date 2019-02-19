Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up after he cheated on her with… Kylie Jenner’s best friend! We have the shocking details here.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split, according to a report by TMZ on February 19, and the reason is shocking. Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods! Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloe and baby True Thompson, and two days later, he was allegedly making out with Jordyn at a party! That’s right; Tristan was spotted snuggling with Jordyn at a house party in LA on February 17, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to the outlet. They were supposedly “all over each other,” and when Khloe found out about it on February 18, she kicked Tristan to the curb. Shortly after the news broke, Tristan tweeted and deleted, “FAKE NEWS”.

This was the last straw for Khloe, who had to deal with Tristan’s highly-public cheating in the past. Back in October 2107, Tristan was caught on video cheating on Khloe with two women at a hookah lounge in Washington, DC! Footage from the encounter shows him motorboating one of the women and making out with the other. The video evidence surfaced just days before poor Khloe gave birth to True in April 2018. He was also spotted going into an NYC hotel with another woman right before Khloe had their baby.

Rumors have swirled for months that Khloe and Tristan may be done. Rather than pics with her boyfriend, Khloe’s Instagram is focused on a long stream of inspirational quotes. Fans believed they were messages to Tristan, as they were mostly about happiness and finding “your person.” She may have been hinting at what was to come in a February 18 post. Khloé captioned a new picture on her Instagram on Feb. 18 with the lyrics from Big Sean‘s “Memories” — “Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?” This is the same day that she reportedly found out about Tristan cheating with Jordyn!

Khloe and Tristan first sparked romance rumors in August 2016, after they were spotted leaving the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in LA within minutes of each other. They couldn’t keep their romance a secret for long, as they made their first appearance as a couple just one month later at Flo Rida’s birthday bash in Miami. It seemed like Khloe had found the one. In December 2017, after months of speculation, she confirmed that they were expecting. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Khloe said.

While Khloe didn’t waste her time with cheaters in the past — she previously kicked James Harden to the curb due to cheating — she seemed to forgive Tristan. “She doesn’t want to give up and Tristan has made it clear he wants a future with her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “People have accused her of being in denial about their future but Khloe insists she’s not in denial, she’s just choosing to move past the negativity and find happiness.” The pair seemed to rekindle the romance after the birth of their daughter, True, in April 2018, shortly after Tristan’s infidelity was revealed. When Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes featured Tristan’s cheating, Khloe relived the heartbreak, but continued to stand by her man.

“Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant,” she tweeted to a fan who asked her reaction after she found of about Tristan’s unfaithfulness. “I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness!” she continued. “True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”

Sadly, despite these best efforts, this relationship was simply not meant to be.