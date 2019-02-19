Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq Slams Jordyn Woods: She ‘Ain’t Loyal’

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF, Malika Haqq, just borrowed a famous line from Chris Brown’s song to shade Jordyn Woods, after the model (and Kylie Jenner’s roommate) was accused of cheating with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian’s support team is charging Instagram at full force after her (then) boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was accused of cheating with Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party on Feb. 17, according to TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked. Unlike Tristan’s first cheating scandal, the woman allegedly involved is a very familiar face this time. Jordyn is none other than Kylie Jenner’s honorary “sister”! If the reports are true, it’s a huge betrayal, which Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq, 35, voiced on Instagram. She weighed in after a fan posted a meme of Kylie’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, waving her hands in a “bye, felicia” manner, and wrote, “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her sh*t and get out of Kylie’s house like.” Kylie had revealed that Jordyn was her roommate in a makeup tutorial for Vogue in June 2018.

Malika appeared to humor the meme, as she commented underneath, “These hoes ain’t loyal.” Yikes. It’s a line from Chris Brown’s 2014 track “Loyal,” and has been heavily borrowed for disses ever since. Twitter definitely took notice of Malika’s shade. “Malika is really making sure everyone knows she’s the number one karjenner bff so she doesn’t lose her bag like Jordyn,” one fan tweeted. Many fans are taking the Definitely Divorcing actress’s comment as confirmation that Jordyn and Tristan did get cozy at that kickback! “Oh b**ch! Khloe and Malika’s confirmed its true?!?! …Jordyn girl..why out of all men??” another fan tweeted. As you’ve probably already guessed, Malika unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram (she hasn’t done the same for Tristan).

It’s not the first time Malika has spoken up after reports of Tristan’s (second) alleged cheating scandal surfaced on Feb. 19! Jason Lee, Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO, shared a video in which he claimed one of his writers saw Jordyn and Tristan “messing around” at the party. Malika took to the comments section and wrote, “STRONG FACTS,” and Kim Kardashian’s BFF, Larsa Pippen, backed up that sentiment by writing, “Amen.” Khloe even broke her silence, commenting, “🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️.”

It appears that Tristan is denying the accusations. On the same day the reports surfaced, he tweeted “FAKE NEWS,” but later deleted the post.