Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson’s Accused Of Cheating With Kylie’s BFF

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence over allegations that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson was all over Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party over the weekend. We’ve got her response.

Khloe Kardashian is the master of cryptic social media messages, and her response to reports that boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with a family friend is no different. Hollywood Unlocked‘s CEO Jason Lee posted a video message on the site’s Instagram page on Feb. 19, claiming that Tristan and Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods were all over each other at a recent private house party in LA. He discussed how there’s been a lot of speculation about their story and “why would Jordyn do that? That’s not true, that’s not true,” before taking off his sunglasses and saying “It is true. You know why? Cause one of my writers was there. And Tristan, you took everybody’s phones, but you let them stay.” Khloe, 34, responded in the comments with a series of “talking head” emojis, leaving fans wondering if she’s claiming it’s all talk and gossip or if Jason was speaking the truth.

Hollywood Unlocked took note of her comment and seemed to read it as thanking them for getting the truth out. The site posted a screen grab of what she had to say and captioned it “#KhloeKardashian confirms our story. We got you Khloe!” Jason was strongly protective of the Good American jeans founder in his initial post, saying “I don’t want to hear no one trolling Khloe” about it being her fault. “No, if a n***a ain’t sh*t, he ain’t sh*t,” he said then took Tristan and Jordyn to task for allegedly fooling around. Two of Khloe’s closest friends backed her up in Jason’s initial post where he detailed everything that his writer saw at the house party. Malika Haqq wrote “STRONG FACTS” and Larsa Pippen chimed in with “Amen.”

Jason captioned his original IG post “One of our contributors was at #TristanThompson’s house party and saw what went down! @kyliejenner we need you to address some thangs with @jordynwoods 😤 Anyhow, #JordynWoods stayed at his house until approximately 7am. Who needs to go?! Comment below!” and Khloe, Malika and Larsa did just that. Even if it did come across in cryptic ways. Tristan tweeted then deleted the comment “FAKE NEWS” and Khloe has since reportedly broken up with him for good.

Comments By Celebs managed to capture all three comments in screen grabs on their IG account and fans are going wild over the whole situation. “Malika weighs in too!!!! KYLIE WHAT U GOTTA SAY??” one person asked, wondering of the cosmetics mogul thinks about the allegation that her longtime BFF got cozy with the father of sister’s 10 month old daughter True Thompson. Another added “You see who commented on his post though??? Gots to be true.” One person wrote “like I expected Tristan, but JORDYN?!??” while another took Khloe’s comment to appear to give Hollywood Unlocked‘s story a seal of approval by writing, “ah that’s an endorsement don’t you think?”