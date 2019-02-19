Kailyn Lowry On Why She Shaded Farrah Abraham For Showing Daughter, 9, In Underwear

Kailyn Lowry and her ‘Coffee Convos’ podcast co-star, Lindsie Chrisley, dished on Farrah Abraham’s latest controversy after posting a video of her daughter in underwear! Watch here.

Farrah Abraham is known for flooding her Instagram with sexy photos dressed in scantily clad lingerie. But the former Teen Mom OG star was slammed after she posted a Snapchat video of her nine-year-old daughter, Sophia, posing in Calvin Klein bra and underwear on Jan. 29. Fellow MTV reality star, Kailyn Lowry, and Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley, discussed the hot topic during their “Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” podcast just two days later. Although Kailyn and Lindsie are both moms to boys, they explained in their podcast that one of their biggest concerns were “predators” and people that “prey on stuff like that.” HollywoodLife sat down with the ladies and EXCLUSIVELY dished on the situation where Kailyn explained, “I would never post those types of intimate things of my kids, even as teenagers.”

The Teen Mom 2 star is a mother-of-three to Isaac, eight, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, five-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 16-month-old Lux, who she shares with ex, Chris Lopez. Lindsie, who shares an adorable six-year-old son, Jackson, with husband, Will Campbell, said, “We’re moms of boys, so it’s kind of hard to see it, but I told [Kailyn] in the podcast that rebuttal would be, it’s no more or less than a bathing suit and that’s what Farrah’s dad tried to say, but it’s just the fact that it’s not, and she’s nine.” The daughter of reality star, Todd Chrisley, continued, “I feel like those are just private things. I just don’t think that I would ever, um, certain things should be private and not for the world to see, and that’s one of those things.” Kailyn added, “Yeah, but like, you’re learning it from somewhere.”

The video of Sophia was reported by Inquisitr to be filmed in a store’s dressing room as the young girl wore dark blue lipstick and posed with her hands over her head to imitate a bunny. Farrah has previously made headlines over numerous photos and videos she’s posted of her daughter Sophia, whose father, Derek Underwood, died while Farrah was pregnant. The adult film star has received backlash over dressing her daughter in crop tops, wearing a full face of makeup, and even waxing her daughter’s eyebrows when she was only three-years-old. Farrah told TMZ in an interview on Jan. 30 that what she posted “is no different than the kids modeling for Calvin Klein.” She also explained that the video wasn’t taken somewhere inappropriate, but rather at a Nordstrom Rack store in New York City. Farrah quipped, “I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins.”