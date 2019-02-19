Jonas Brothers: Why They Finally Feel The Time Is Right For A Reunion 6 Years After They Split

The Jonas Brothers made their fans ecstatic with joy when the news that they’re reportedly planning an epic reunion made headlines, and now we’re finding out exactly what motivated the stars to get back together as a music group.

The Jonas Brothers are ready to get back in front of their fans and perform new music, and it turns out the timing couldn’t be better! “All the brothers are all in a great place in their lives where they all feel that family has always been first but it definitely seems more important even now,” a source close to the brothers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are all in the relationships that they will be in for the rest of their lives and they thought that what better time than now to literally get the band back together. The money is too good and the opportunity to collaborate and put the final stamp on their legacy was also too much to not dive into. They finally can do the band the way they always wanted to do it and that is very special for all of them to take part in. They are beyond excited for it all to happen.”

That excitement is definitely being shared with their devoted fans, who have waited six years for this moment! Their intended reunion first made headlines on Feb. 18, when sources first spilled the beans to US Weekly, and it looks like some of their new music has already been worked on. “Republic signed the group,” another source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us. “They met with all three of them, and saw a screening of their documentary too. The music actually sounds really good. They‘re all very summery songs and they sound like Nick Jonas solo records.”

After the brothers ended their band in 2012, Nick, 26, and Joe Jonas, 29, both released solo music, and Kevin Jonas, 31, who married his wife Danielle, 32, in 2009, went on to have daughters, Alena, in 2014, and Valentina, in 2016. Joe became engaged to longtime girlfriend Sophia Turner, 22, in 2017 and Nick married Priyanka Chopra, 36, in 2018.

There’s no official word yet on when we can expect the brothers to release their new music, but we’ll definitely be updating as more info becomes available!