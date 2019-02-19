Heidi Klum Confirms ‘AGT’ Exit & Sends Judges & Fans Love: ‘I Will Miss All Of You’

Heidi Klum is leaving ‘America’s Got Talent,’ but she made sure to post a touching note to her fellow judges and fans all across the world. She said judging ‘AGT’ has been an ‘incredible experience’ and she will ‘miss’ everyone involved!

America’s Got Talent season 14 will be missing two of its beloved judges — Heidi Klum and Mel B. The supermodel, 45, and Spice Girls member, 43, are leaving the show. Heidi confirmed she would be departing the series on Feb. 18, the night of the AGT: The Champions finale. I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT … I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW … It’s been such an “incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!” she tweeted. Heidi also shared adorable behind-the-scenes snaps with her fellow judges.

The AGT: The Champions finale was the last time Heidi and Mel B would be judging alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Heidi and Mel B had been judges since season 8. Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union will be taking over at the judges’ table in AGT season 14. Terry Crews is replacing Tyra Banks as the permanent host of America’s Got Talent. The hit reality competition is undergoing major changes, but there’s no bad blood on Heidi’s end!

Heidi and her Project Runway partner Tim Gunn announced they were leaving the show back in Sept. 2018. Heidi and Tim had been with the show since it premiered in 2004. The dynamic duo aren’t separating any time soon. They’re teaming up for a new fashion series on Amazon. Tim teased the show to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in Dec. 2018.

“Amazon is giving us free creative latitude with this,” Tim said. “We can really develop anything that we want, and the only definitive parameter that we have for ourselves is that this show will be about fashion, but what direction that takes, we’re working out now.”