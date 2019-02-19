Halsey Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Teasing She Has The ‘Biggest Secret’ To Share

After Halsey teased fans about a huge ‘secret’ she has — that’s ‘unrelated’ to her forthcoming album — fans immediately speculated that she’s pregnant with her new BF, Yungblud’s baby! She addressed the rumors, and here’s what she said…

Halsey‘s got a major secret, but, she’s NOT pregnant — if that’s something you may have heard online. The “Without Me” singer set the record straight on Twitter, February 18, after fans speculated that she was expecting a baby with her new musician boyfriend Yungblud, 20. “People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant,” Halsey tweeted on Monday. “Which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!”

How did the pregnancy rumors begin, you ask? — Honestly, the speculation that Halsey is pregnant seemed to come out of nowhere. Also on February 18, Halsey teased fans about a secret that she has yet to reveal. “I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode… into actual pieces,” she tweeted, along with three exploding emojis.

In a matter of what seemed like seconds, fans started guessing what the secret could possibly be, if it had nothing to do with Halsey’s forthcoming album. That’s when the rumor mill started churning out pregnancy guesses, with some fans even dissecting recent photos of the singer to investigate if she was hiding a baby bump. Seriously, internet? — A female star can have a secret that has nothing to do with pregnancy!

I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. into actual pieces 💥💥💥 — h (@halsey) February 19, 2019

Let us note that the hype around the pregnancy rumors traveled so fast, that Halsey was forced to address the situation about an hour after her initial tweet.

b. acting weirder than usual jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant! — h (@halsey) February 19, 2019

So, now that everyone knows that Halsey is not pregnant, let’s talk about what we do know.

Halsey and Yungblud, an English rock musician, first sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo on January 2, which showed the pair on a sweet stroll in London. In the photo, Yungblud had his arm around Halsey, which made fans go wild in the comments. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

The singer and musician released their first musical collaboration on February 13 — a lyrically passionate track, titled “11-minutes”. The song also features Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.