BTS Announce Epic 8-Stop ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ Stadium Tour — See The Dates

It’s official: the BTS boys are hitting stadium stages worldwide! The K-Pop superstars just added 8 new dates to their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour, & fans are over the moon with excitement. See if they’re coming to a city near you!

Get ready, Army! The BTS boys just announced a slew of new tour dates and they’re bound to be their biggest shows yet! The K-Pop superstars are hitting stadium stages worldwide on their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour. The tour, which was previously announced, was officially extended on Feb. 19, elongating their global trek by eight dates in total! The tour comes on the heels of their first-ever stadium show in New York City at Citi Field Stadium last October, which sold-out in just minutes!

BTS will kick off their monumental stadium run on May 4, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. From there, they will hit stages in Chicago, New Jersey, Brazil, London and France. Fans are beside themselves with excitement over the big news! “BRUH IMAGINE THE FANCHANTS LIKE BITCH MAGIC SHOPS GONNA BE 90,000 ARMYS SOBBING BACK ‘ILL SHOW YOU’ OH GOD,” one person tweeted. “I’m so so proud of them. they went from asking people to attend their concert to doing the # LOVE_YOURSELF # SPEAK_YOURSELF stadium tour and including the @wembleystadium which holds 90k people,” another fan wrote. It’s a good day to be a BTS fan!

Ticket information, including seating charts and prices, will be released soon, according to a press release. See all of the new tour dates from BTS below! Start saving up, Army!

May 4, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11, 2019 – Chicago, IL Soldier Field

May 18, 2019 – E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2019 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

June 1, 2019 – London, UK Wembley Stadium connected by EE

June 7, 2019 – Paris, France Stade de France

July 6-7, 2019 – Osaka, Japan Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13-14, 2019 – Shizuoka, Japan Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa