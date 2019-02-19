Blac Chyna, Soulja Boy, & Summer Bunni’s Love Triangle To Play Out On New Season Of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’

News just broke that Soulja Boy is reportedly dating Blac Chyna, but he was linked to Summer Bunni right before that! Now, all three will appear on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,’ including one surprising face.

The love triangle between Blac Chyna, 30, Soulja Boy, 28, and Summer Bunni, 20, will unfold on the small screen. This trio just got more dramatic after Chyna and Soulja reportedly decided to make their faux relationship into a real one, which TMZ claimed on Feb. 18. However, we’ve told you that Summer had been actually dating Soulja since the first week of January…yikes! We can now turn for answers on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Chyna, Soulja Boy and Summer “are going to be on the next Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! And there’ll be one other key player in the upcoming season, our source tells us: Antonio Velaz.

Antonio is Summer’s manager, who also happens to be Chyna’s friend — a major conflict of interest! The drama piles on, especially since we heard that Summer wasn’t happy about Chyna and Soulja’s fake relationship to begin with. We learned that it was a stunt to spite Tyga, Chyna’s ex, since the “Taste” rapper and Soulja had been feuding over “who had the biggest comeback of 2018,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 14. But behind the dating rumors, “Soulja Boy [had[ been dating Summer Bunni since the first week of January this year,” and was keeping his romance with Summer “on the low since he wants to keep promoting his relationship with Chyna to upset Tyga,” the source continued. Soulja’s real girlfriend, at the time, was “hurt” by the trolling because she felt she was in “a committed relationship” with Soulja.

Summer’s fears became true, supposedly, when TMZ broke the news that Chyna and Tyga decided to turn their “troll job” into a real romance. After they allegedly “concocted a plan to piss off Tyga,” a “funny thing happened — the 2 actually started to like each other after a few dates and decided to make it official,” sources told the outlet. It certainly looked like the two weren’t just in it for the laughs, when Tyga was pictured with his hands on Chyna’s butt on Valentine’s Day!

Amid this love triangle drama, Soulja has been posting pictures of Instagram model Tiona Fernan. He has her handle tagged in his IG bio, and even posted a steamy photo of the model in lacy lingerie to his feed on Feb. 19! Don’t get it twisted, however, as a source explained to us that “despite Soulja Boy tagging, and claiming he is linked to Instagram model, Tiona Fernan,” the “Crank That” rapper “is not dating her.”