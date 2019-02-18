Live Blog
Hollywood Life

‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Be Crowned The Ultimate Champion?

AGT The Champions
Courtesy of NBC
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS -- "The Champions Five" Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS -- "Champions One" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Susan Boyle -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS -- "The Champions Five" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Kseniya Simonova -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)
View Gallery View Gallery 66 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

The ‘AGT: The Champions’ finale has arrived. After 50 acts competed to be the best in the world, only one will be named the ultimate champion. Who is going to win? Stay updated with our live blog now!

AGT: The Champions is down to the top 12, and every single contestant is worthy of winning. Each and every week, these performers have stepped up their game for the judges and fans. So, who is going to win? Here are the finalists: Shin Lim, Angelica Hale, Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne Farmer, Kechi, Deadly Games, Susan Boyle, Paul Potts, Brian Justin Crum, Cristina RamosKseniya Simonova, and Jon Dorenbos. This is also the last finale with the current judges. Heidi Klum and Mel B are leaving the show. Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union will be joining the panel of judges with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Before a winner is announced, the AGT: The Champions finale has a number of fun performances planned. The Voices of Hope children’s choir from AGT season 13 and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Tokio Myers team up for an incredible performance. What an amazing collaboration! Next, AGT season 11 runner-up The Clairvoyants take the stage to wow us with their magic. This recap is developing.