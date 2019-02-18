‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Be Crowned The Ultimate Champion?

The ‘AGT: The Champions’ finale has arrived. After 50 acts competed to be the best in the world, only one will be named the ultimate champion. Who is going to win? Stay updated with our live blog now!

AGT: The Champions is down to the top 12, and every single contestant is worthy of winning. Each and every week, these performers have stepped up their game for the judges and fans. So, who is going to win? Here are the finalists: Shin Lim, Angelica Hale, Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne Farmer, Kechi, Deadly Games, Susan Boyle, Paul Potts, Brian Justin Crum, Cristina Ramos, Kseniya Simonova, and Jon Dorenbos. This is also the last finale with the current judges. Heidi Klum and Mel B are leaving the show. Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union will be joining the panel of judges with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Before a winner is announced, the AGT: The Champions finale has a number of fun performances planned. The Voices of Hope children’s choir from AGT season 13 and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Tokio Myers team up for an incredible performance. What an amazing collaboration! Next, AGT season 11 runner-up The Clairvoyants take the stage to wow us with their magic. This recap is developing.