T.I.’s Sister Hospitalized After Terrible Car Crash: Production On ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Halted

Oh no! T.I.’s sister, Precious Harris, was in a serious car accident in Atlanta last week. As a result, she was taken to the hospital and her brother decided to halt production on their show ‘Friends & Family Hustle.’

T.I. and Tiny Harris know that family never gets left behind! The pair shut down production of their show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle after the rapper’s sister got into a horrible car crash. Production was halted on Wed. Feb. 13 after they learned that Tip’s sister, Precious Harris, was involved in a serious car accident in Atlanta earlier that morning, sources close to the situation told TMZ.

It’s not clear what led to the car crash, but sources told the media outlet that Precious, 66, hit a pole, triggering an asthma attack. She was then taken to a hospital and is currently in the ICU. Her exact condition is unknown. T.I. and Tiny were devastated after hearing the news and decided it was best to put the show on hold until Precious got better, TMZ‘s insiders said.

Two days after the incident, Tiny asked her fans on Instagram to keep her sister-in-law in their thoughts. She shared a photo of herself with Precious and captioned it, “Anybody that really know me knows how special & how much I cherish & love this lady, my sister @preciousharris1913 Pls pray for my sister & family. She’s a true fighter…always have been & God has the last word…”

Our thoughts are with T.I. and Tiny’s family, and we hope Precious has a speedy recovery. HollywoodLife reached out to T.I.’s rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.