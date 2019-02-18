T.I. Sends Love To Sister Precious After Horrific Car Crash: ‘Can’t Thank You Enough’

Absolutely heartbreaking. After devastating car crash, T.I. sends love to his sister in a sweet message. See his touching message on social media inside.

After 38-year-old rapper T.I.‘s sister, Precious Harris, 66, got in a car crash and was hospitalized on Feb. 13, the rapper immediately ceased production of their show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle with wife Tiny Harris, 43. T.I. shared a sweet message on his Instagram account, five days after Precious was hospitalized, thankful of support from friends, family, and fans while his family has gone through this difficult time.

“I Love You Sis…❤️,” T.I. wrote in his caption. “We can’t thank you enough 🙏🏽 #MyBiggestFan.” We can’t even imagine what T.I. and his family are going through right now, but we hope Precious has a full recovery, and soon! Many friends of the rapper shared the prayer emoji in response as a caption, surrounding the rapper in solidarity and support.

The details of Precious’ car crash have not been entirely clear, but a TMZ report said that Precious hit a pole, which brought on an asthma attack for her. Luckily, she has been receiving the care she needs in the aftermath of the crash.

Tiny, who is also very close to Precious, her sister-in-law, shared her own message on Instagram as well. “Anybody that really know me knows how special & how much I cherish & love this lady, my sister @preciousharris1913,” she said on Instagram in her own shout-out to Precious. “Pls pray for my sister & family. She’s a true fighter…always have been & God has the last word…”

As of Feb. 18, Precious has still been under care at the ICU in the hospital, hopefully getting better. We’re relieved that T.I. and Tiny have decided to stop working for now to fully focus on supporting Precious and trying to be there for her as much as possible! We wish Precious a speedy recovery, and we hope that T.I.’s family is handling this situation okay!