‘The Resident’ Preview: Gordon Urges Bell To Keep Henry’s Hospitalization Under Wraps

Gordon doesn’t want anything to mess up the future of QuoVadis. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident,’ Gordon asks Bell to keep quiet about Henry coming back to the ER. Watch now!

Gordon knows exactly what one wrong move could mean for QuoVadis. Gordon calls Bell in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 18 episode of The Resident to ask about Henry, QuoVadis’s new poster child. Bell admits that Henry has been hospitalized for a possible seizure. Henry underwent surgery earlier in the season for his seizures and had a nerve stimulator implanted to help. The QuoVadis device was supposed to stop his seizures, but it’s now looking like the device may be faulty. This situation with Henry is coming at the worst possible time for Gordon. He’s getting ready to take QuoVadis’s stock public, and Henry’s hospitalization could be disastrous for the company.

“If any issue comes up, I want it handled quietly,” Gordon urges on the phone. Bell replies, “Obviously, our first concern is the child’s welfare, but we will be as discreet as possible.” He hangs up on Gordon before anything else can be said. Bell has about had it with QuoVadis. When will he finally realize Gordon is bad news? Mina and Austin have already come to him to tell him that the QuoVadis valves are no good.

The synopsis for the Feb. 18 episode reads: “Bell’s confidence in Quovadis continues to waver when the poster child for one of its medical devices, Henry Barnett (guest star Evan Whitten), is rushed back into the ER, experiencing seizure-like symptoms. Meanwhile, Mina’s past comes to light when her mother, famous Nigerian surgeon Dr. Okeke (guest star Lynn Whitfield), pays a visit to Chastain, and Conrad makes a risky move when Henry returns to the hospital.” The Resident season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.