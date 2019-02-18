Stormi Webster Gifted Insane Diamond Chain From Dad Travis Scott: See The Lavish Gift

Stormi Webster’s birthday may have passed, but she is still be flooded with gifts! Travis Scott got his baby girl a stunning necklace you have to see!

She’s got diamonds on her neck! Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to show off Stormi Webster‘s new bling from her dad, Travis Scott! In the video, the 1-year-old prances around as Kylie follows her and zooms in on the sparkling lightening bolt chain around Stormi’s neck. “Look at what your daddy got you girl,” Travis’s “wifey” said as she highlighted the bling. “You’re just too cute.”

Another picture highlighted the major diamond encrusted chain around Stormi’s neck on Kylie’s Snapchat, where she shared a snap of Stormi on a playdate. Travis took to IG on Stormi’s birthday, Feb. 1, to praise his little girl. “It’s my queen, my heart, my air, my everything! Stormi’s birthday today,” he gushed. “I love u so much baby. U the smartest and loving baby ever. Ur spirit keeps me going every day me and ur mommy love u and can’t wait to share more beautiful days with u.” Trav and Kylie went on to throw Stormi and extravagant birthday party, that took after Travis’s tour theme, Astroworld. The major event featured “Stormiworld” merch, an appearance from Baby Shark, a carousel and much more! Kylie has proclaimed that Stormi is definitely a daddy’s girl, and proved it by sharing a video of her daughter saying “Da da!” when Travis was away on tour. “Da da. I’m otw back momma,” he commented on the adorable post.

Now, Travis’s “wifey” might have gotten some bling from her “hubby,” herself. Ky took to her IG stories just yesterday to show a new BIG rock on her ringer finger. After months of rumors that she and Trav may be engaged, or even already married — we’re wondering if he finally, actually popped the question!