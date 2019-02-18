Sammi Giancola & BF Christian Talking About Getting Engaged ‘Soon’: She Can’t Wait To Be Married

Former ‘Jersey Shore’ star Sammi Giancola has ‘baby fever’ and is ready to get hitched sooner rather than later. That’s what a pal tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, is pregnant with her third child. Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, 32, has two kids and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, is a proud dad-of-one. Now an insider who knows former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, says the 31-year-old is ready to become a wife and mother too. Our source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the New Jersey native and her boyfriend Christian Biscardi have been talking seriously about getting engaged.

“Sammi totally has baby fever right now and is hoping Christian proposes soon,” the insider says. “She has babies on the brain big time. Sammi and Christian talk about getting engaged and Sammi is a bit surprised it hasn’t happened yet, but she’s confident and knows it’s coming soon and she can’t wait.”

If the former reality TV star and her beau do marry, they plan to become parents together straight away, our source claims. “You can expect Sammi to start making babies as soon as she’s officially married,” the person tells HollywoodLife. “She sees all of her friends and co-stars having them and wants to be a mom sooner [rather than] later and she’ll be a great one at that. Sammi is so soft, sweet and maternal. She loves being an auntie to all her Jersey Shore cast members’ kids and always picks their brains on all things mom. She sincerely cannot wait.”

The most recent Jersey Shore star to give birth was Deena Cortese, 32, who welcomed her little man, Christopher, into the world on Jan. 5. If Sammi is keen to join the mommy club soon, at least one other Jersey Shore cast member is on board with that idea. On Feb. 8 Sammi posted a photo on Instagram of her carrying her baby nephew. She captioned the pic, “Ugh I am obsessed with my handsome mushy angel nephew.” Snooki swooped in and commented on the photo by writing, “You look gorgeous! Especially with a baby on your hip!” She added the eyeball emoji. Fans seized upon the comment. “@snooki agreed you look anatural [sic],” one person wrote, adding, “You would be such a cute mama.” Another fan wrote, “@snooki right I need a little Sammi sweetheart.”