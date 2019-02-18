North, 5, & Chicago West, 1, Look Like Twins & Exactly Like Mom Kim Kardashian In New Pic

North and Chicago West are sisters but they look like twins! Kim Kardashian shared a cute pic of her daughters and they’re definitely doppelgängers.

Double trouble! Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her two daughters, North, 5, and Chicago West, 1, to Instagram on Feb. 17, and we can’t get over how much they look alike. In the pic, the two girls sat next to each other on a step and it’s very apparent these two share genes. But not only do they look just like twins – they also are both the spitting image of their mom! Kim appropriately captioned the pic, “My girls.”

This isn’t the only cute pic the KKW Beauty founder shared of one of her kids this past weekend. On Feb. 16, Kim shared an image of Chicago looking happy as can be in a baby swing. “Park Day,” Kim wrote alongside the photo.

We’re glad to see North and Chicago getting along, because soon there will be one more sibling to join in on the fun. Kim and Kanye West – who also share son Saint West, 3 – are expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate. The little bundle of joy is due in May.

With another one on the way, it’s reassuring that North seems to be getting along with her younger sister. Kim has previously expressed that North essentially lives her life like she’s an only child – despite Saint and Chi being in the picture.

“North acts like an only child at all times,” Kim told Ashley Graham on the model’s podcast Pretty Big Deal in Oct. 2018, according to People. “I think she’s a little confused. She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom…we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone…so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’” Well, it looks like North is finally getting her wish!