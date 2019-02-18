Noah Cyrus: How She Really Feels About Ex Lil Xan Having A Baby With New GF Annie Smith

Lil Xan announced his going to be a father – and everyone wants to know how his ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus feels about the news!

On Feb. 17, 19-year-old singer Noah Cyrus‘ ex-boyfriend, Lil Xan, 22, announced that he’s going to be a father on Instagram. The news came as a shock to the internet, but many people were wondering how the “Stay Together” singer was handling the news – Noah and Lil Xan broke up only five months ago.

“Noah found out almost right after he posted,” a source told Us Weekly on how she discovered Lil Xan is having a baby with his girlfriend Annie Smith. “A few of her friends texted her and she was obviously surprised, but doesn’t feel hurt.” We’re so glad Noah is taking the news alright!

“While this may sting a little, as it would with any breakup, she is completely over him and has moved past that part of her life,” the source continued.

Lil Xan wrote a lengthy caption announcing his fatherhood. “i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔,” the 22-year-old began. “i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe.”

The couple has been moving fast, and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Lil Xan back in December that the couple was already talking about marriage! Maybe now that Lil Xan and Annie have a baby on the way, their relationship will grow even stronger than it already has in the last few months they’ve been together! As for Noah, we’re relieved that she has seemed to respond to the news in a mature way, and is over her ex.